Unrelated stabbing incidents investigated

LAHARPE — An apparent disagreement Tuesday evening over politics led to a heated domestic altercation that eventually resulted in a knife attack.
Allen County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene in the 1200 block of South Main Street in LaHarpe.
Sheriff Bryan Murphy said the male and female occupants of the house had been fighting, and the female’s son, Leeds J. Regan, 30 intervened, assaulting the older male, George Rodriguez, with a knife, leaving him with non-life-threatening wounds.
