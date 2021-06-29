USDA to invest in rural Kansas

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer last week announced that USDA is investing $3.51 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of Kansas. The investments will directly benefit more than 13,000 Kansans.

Under the program, Humboldt was awarded a $50,000 grant and a $255,000 loan to purchase a custom fire apparatus pumper. The new truck is a diesel, automatic transmission with twice the equipment storage capacity as the current truck. It is Foam-ready, which will expand the types of fires the department can handle. The current truck is 27 years old and lacks safety restraints for some riders.

Other Kansas cities receiving awards were Spearville, Alma, Altamont and Sterling.