Vaccinated Kansans can largely go unmasked

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, effective immediately, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.

The state will follow guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said people who are fully vaccinated could stop wearing masks and social distancing outdoors in crowds. Masks also will not be necessary in indoor spaces, except for settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and shelters.

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year,” Kelly said in a statement. “I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated —- the sooner we get back to normal.”