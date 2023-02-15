Vandals strike home, vehicles

Iola Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals who spray painted derogatory words in at least four locations in town overnight Wednesday.
A house, two vehicles and a stop sign were spray painted with red paint, Police Chief Jared Warner said. Obscenities were painted on the house and vehicles, while the word “Go” was painted on the stop sign.
Police continue to investigate and are looking at possible video evidence.
Warner also is asking anyone who has information or who may have captured the incident on camera to contact the police department at 620-365-4960.
“A lot of individuals have doorbell cameras. Technology gives us a lot more resources,” he said.
Three of the incidents took place in the 200 block of South Colborn Street, including the stop sign at the corner of Colborn and Broadway. The fourth incident was about a block away, in the 300 block of Cottonwood.
It’s too soon to know if the incidents are related to any issue or another recent vandalism. At least one of the victims is a prominent local figure, but Warner said there is no evidence to indicate anyone was specifically targeted.
That victim, who requested anonymity, said that in the 47 years he and his wife have lived at their residence this was their first experience with vandalism.
“It looks like bad people were out doing bad things,” he said.
Warner said it has been several years since police investigated multiple reports of this type of vandalism.
Last week, vandals defaced the Allen County Fairgrounds, including vehicles, with spray paint and broke into facilities. A disc golf course also was vandalized.
Three juveniles all under the age of 14 were soon arrested, after a police officer spoke with a group of youth in the area and they admitted responsibility, Warner said. More juveniles are suspected of participating.
Warner said it’s not yet clear if there is a connection between the incidents.
Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous can also call Allen County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
