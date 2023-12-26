 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Vegas airport sets up license pop-up

Bureau will set up at Harry Reid International Airport from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

December 26, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Bryan and Amy McGillis, from Vancouver, Washington, pose for a photo in front of the wedding-inspired version of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on April 4, 2022, at Chapel of the Flowers, in Las Vegas. Photo by Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

LAS VEGAS — Clark County wedding officials are bringing the licensing bureau to airline travelers coming in for a special wedding date on New Year’s Eve.

A pop-up Marriage License Bureau is open at Harry Reid International Airport from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 to capture travelers looking to get married on New Year’s Eve for its double whammy of a holiday and the date’s rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

Opening the satellite spot allows couples to skip a visit to the downtown office to obtain their marriage documents. This is the fifth time the clerk’s office has opened a temporary bureau at the airport, the county said.

