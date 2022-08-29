 | Mon, Aug 29, 2022
VFW honors emergency workers

Iola Fire Department's Lt. Eric B'Hymer was recognized by LaHarpe's Veterans of Foreign Wars post as its Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.

August 29, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Members of LaHarpe’s Willis Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6324 present Lt. Eric B’Hymer of the Iola Fire Department with its Emergency Medical Technician of the Year Award Friday. Taking part in the ceremony are, from left, Terese Yetzbacher, VFW service officer, Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell, B’Hymer, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Kimball and VFW Post Commander Doug Northcutt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Lt. Eric B’Hymer, a 23-year veteran of the Iola Fire Department, was recognized Friday by the LaHarpe’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post as its Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.

The award is the first of what promises to be many from the local post, service officer Terese Yetzbacher said during a brief ceremony at IFD.

“We want to honor all of them,” Yetzbacher said, noting the biggest difficulty in setting up the award was determining which first responder from IFD deserved the recognition.

