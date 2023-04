Crews from 5M Restoration of Fort Scott have been hard at work this month reinforcing the exterior of the Brooklyn Park building at 220 South St. in Iola. The bricks on the north wall had to be removed because they had begun to separate from the rest of the structure. In addition to rebuilding the north wall, workers are tuck-pointing the east side by replacing cracked and decayed mortar between the bricks to better weatherproof the building.