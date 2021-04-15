Wandering beefalo caught looking for love

HARTFORD, Conn. — Buddy, the cleaver-fleeing, freedom-loving beefalo that has been wandering the woods of Connecticut for more than eight months, was caught late Tuesday, possibly looking for love.

The half-ton bull had wandered onto a farm in the town of Plymouth and was hanging out with some cows when the farm owner snagged him and eventually got him into a trailer, Plymouth police Capt. Edward Benecchi said Wednesday. Buddy was taken for a full veterinary exam and ultimately is headed for life of ease at a Florida sanctuary, Benecchi said.

The aggressive, horn-lowering, hoof-scratching cross between domestic cattle and bison fled from a local slaughterhouse Aug. 3 as he was being offloaded from a trailer.