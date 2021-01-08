Wandering llama causes drama

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A passerby spotted a wandering llama in a field off an interstate in Massachusetts and with the help of an animal control officer, brought it to a farm for safekeeping.

Patrick Boddy was driving in Newburyport when he spotted the male gray-and-white llama, stopped his truck and approached it on Monday, the Boston Globe reported.

The llama acted “very chill,” as he walked up to him, Boddy told the newspaper.