Want to help? Here’s how

Groups in need of volunteers, or those looking for ways to help out around town, will have an opportunity to learn more about both in the coming days.

Thrive Allen County, in collaboration with K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Sampler Foundation, is hosting a series of meetings this spring to help you “find your fit.”

The next get-together runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Moran Senior Center, 407 N. Cedar St. Subsequent meetings will be April 25 at the Humboldt Public Library and May 17 at the Savonburg Community Building.