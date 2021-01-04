Menu Search Log in

Waterways: Charting Pike’s passage

As Zebulon Pike crossed the newly purchased territory acquired through the Louisiana Purchase, he stopped at several places in what became Allen and Woodson counties.

By

News

January 4, 2021 - 9:13 AM

South of LaHarpe, Zebulon Pike and his men camped near Elm Creek. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

A new year presents an opportunity to see things with new eyes.

If it seems like nothing in life here is about the business of changing, perhaps one might find the way forward with a bit of imagination.

Dream the land afresh. Consider every gnarled creek and gentle prairie for the first time, dwelling in its shape and rhythm.

Related
December 30, 2020
October 30, 2019
October 31, 2018
March 12, 2011
Trending