Weather extremes: Hurricanes and fires

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama with 105 mph winds today, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast and bringing torrential rain that forecasters warned will cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.

Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, the storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores after raking the Gulf Coast with hurricane-force winds and rain from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama, for hours.

Emergency officials in Alabama and Florida reported flash floods that pushed water into people’s home. More than 2 feet of rain was recorded near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and forecasters said some coastal spots could get nearly 3 feet.