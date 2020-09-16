Menu Search Log in

Weather extremes: Hurricanes and fires

Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama with 105 mph winds today, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast and bringing torrential rain that forecasters warned will cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.

By

News

September 16, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Waves crash near a pier at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama with 105 mph winds today, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast and bringing torrential rain that forecasters warned will cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.

Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, the storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores after raking the Gulf Coast with hurricane-force winds and rain from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama, for hours.

Emergency officials in Alabama and Florida reported flash floods that pushed water into people’s home. More than 2 feet of rain was recorded near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and forecasters said some coastal spots could get nearly 3 feet.

Related
September 15, 2020
September 14, 2020
October 10, 2018
September 5, 2018
Trending