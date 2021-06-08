 | Tue, Jun 08, 2021
Weather recovery

Iola Elementary School's construction is ramping up rapidly after a delay caused by recent rainy weather.

June 8, 2021 - 10:09 AM

The steel frame of the new Iola Elementary School began to emerge last week, as construction crews quickly catch up after a two-week rain delay on the project. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Welders connect steel beams.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The steel frame of the new Iola Elementary School began to emerge last week, as construction crews quickly catch up after a two-week rain delay on the project.

The rapid progress in the past week or so has been dramatic. The school is taking shape, starting from the east side and building toward the west. The foundation and masonry work on the east end is well underway, with the steel framework starting in what will be the center of the building. Foundation work also began recently on the west end of the building.

