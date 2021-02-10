Wichita school drops Native American mascot

Wichita North High School will no longer be the Redskins.
The school board voted 6-0 Monday night to drop the controversial mascot at the recommendation of a committee formed last summer.
Board member Stan Reeser said that although the name was well-intentioned when the school was founded in 1929, “it’s clearly become a slang term with racial overtones and derogatory meaning.”
