Wicoff readies for new role

Lisa Wicoff was tidying up her classroom last Friday — “We dissected sheep brains on Wednesday, and we extracted DNA today,” she clarified — as students were clearing out for Thanksgiving break.

But Wicoff is also busy preparing for her new role at Allen Community College, effective Jan. 2: Dean of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Business and Industry Partnerships. It’s a brand-new position and a real mouthful, but the premise is simple: help prepare students for a changing career landscape.

It’s a natural progression for Wicoff, who, after serving as USD 257’s career and technical education coordinator, began as an Allen instructor of biology and anatomy and physiology this fall. “I’m excited about the change,” said Wicoff. “A little nervous, too.”