Menu Search Log in

Widespread 911 outages cause alarm

911 systems in southern Kansas went down for about three hours Sunday. Allen County's system was affected but calls were rerouted and service was never disrupted.

By

News

December 2, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Allen County 911 dispatcher Roy Harmon, facing, speaks with a caller on Friday morning, while Jason Trego, emergency management director, waits for a call. REGISTER/ERIC SPRUILL

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some officials charged with upgrading Kansas’ 911 system say a nearly three-hour outage across the southern part of the state on Sunday revealed the potential for future major disruptions to emergency operations.

During the outage, which began about 1:35 p.m., multiple counties weren’t able to log into the state’s 911 system. 

Allen County’s 911 system was among those affected. Calls were rerouted to another department and the county was never without service, a representative said this morning. 

Related
October 28, 2020
June 20, 2017
July 22, 2016
April 21, 2010
Trending