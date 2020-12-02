Widespread 911 outages cause alarm

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some officials charged with upgrading Kansas’ 911 system say a nearly three-hour outage across the southern part of the state on Sunday revealed the potential for future major disruptions to emergency operations.
During the outage, which began about 1:35 p.m., multiple counties weren’t able to log into the state’s 911 system.
Allen County’s 911 system was among those affected. Calls were rerouted to another department and the county was never without service, a representative said this morning.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives