Nothing brings women together like tulle, trauma and a shared distaste for the bride.

“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” tells the story of a group of bridesmaids who escape the chaos of a society wedding by hiding out in the bedroom of the bride’s younger sister. She’s also a bridesmaid.

The Iola Community Theatre presents the play at 7 Friday night and Saturday at the ICT Warehouse, directed by Paige Shauf-Olson of Piqua.