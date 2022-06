Motorists traveling between Yates Center and Iola will face delays over the summer.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has started a project to resurface U.S. 54 between Yates Center and Iola.

The contractor is working east from Yates Center. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the road work should be finished in about two months.