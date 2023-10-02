10 are dead after Mexico church roof collapses

CIUDAD MADERO, Mexico (AP) — The collapse of a church roof during a service in northern Mexico has killed at least 10 people and injured 60, and searchers said Monday that no further people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.

State police had initially estimated about 100 people were inside the church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero when it collapsed during a baptism Sunday, and said that approximately 30 parishioners may have been trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in.

But Tamaulipas state Gov. Américo Villarreal later said only 70 were believed to have been inside. That represented a kind of miracle in itself; a parish priest said that just minutes before, a Sunday mass attended by as many as 300 people had just ended and people had exited the church moments before the collapse.