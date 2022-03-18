 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station

A trio of Russian cosmonauts are the first new faces in space since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine. The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts.

By

World News

March 18, 2022 - 4:12 PM

In this photo from February 28, 2018, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, left, of Roscosmos shakes hands with US astronaut Mark Vande Hei of NASA. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — A trio of Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, the first new faces in space since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft at 8:55 p.m. Friday. They smoothly docked at the station just over three hours later, joining two Russians, four Americans and a German on the orbiting outpost.

The blastoff marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Related
March 12, 2022
October 6, 2021
June 2, 2020
October 11, 2018
Most Popular