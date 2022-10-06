37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage

BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

The assailant, who was fired from the force earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

A witness said staff at the day care locked the door when they saw the assailant approaching with a gun, but he shot his way in. At least 37 people were killed in the attack in one of the poorest parts of Thailand, according to police spokesman Archayon Kraithong.