 | Sat, Sep 10, 2022
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes to the queen’s life have poured in, from world leaders to rock stars to ordinary people — along with some criticism of the monarchy.

September 9, 2022 - 5:06 PM

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, seated middle, and Prince Philip, seated right, are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, seated left, Prince Edward, rear right, Princess Anne, rear middle, and Prince Andrew, rear left, on the occasion of a dinner. TNS

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign and how she succeeded in presiding over the end of Britain’s colonial empire and embracing the independence of her former dominions.

It was in Cape Town, marking her 21st birthday in 1947, that the then Princess Elizabeth pledged that her “whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

