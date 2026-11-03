After months lost at sea, family rescued in South Pacific
A family that had drifted at sea for three months on a 20-foot skiff were rescued in Kiribati, a South Pacific island nation. The family had been missing since July 30.
Published: November 3, 2026
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A family that had drifted at sea for three months on a 20-foot skiff were rescued in Kiribati, a South Pacific island nation. The family had been missing since July 30.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five people, including two children, were rescued this week in the South Pacific island nation of Kiribati after three months drifting at sea in a 20-foot skiff, authorities said.
Another four remained missing.
Villagers rescued the group Sunday off Fanning Island in Kiribati, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, after they had drifted an estimated 3,355 miles east from the Federated States of Micronesia.
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