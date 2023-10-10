 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Auto workers begin strikes in Canada as talks resume

Auto workers in three General Motors plants in Canada began striking after their union failed to reach an agreement with the automaker. The workers had previously reached an agreement with Ford Motor Company.

October 10, 2023 - 2:23 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Auto workers walked off the job at three General Motors facilities in Canada early Tuesday after failing to reach agreement with the automaker.

Their union, Unifor, represents more than 4,200 workers at the plants. They had warned they would begin a strike if no agreement was struck with GM by midnight local time.

“We made some progress throughout the day, but sadly not enough,” Unifor President Lana Payne told reporters. She said the union was still speaking with the company, but there was “a lot of ground that needed to be covered to reach a tentative agreement.”

