 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Avocado ban lifted

Exports of avocados from Mexico can resume after a ban on inspections was lifted, the U.S. Embassy announced.

By

World News

February 18, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Embassy announced Friday that Washington is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, freeing the way for exports to resume.

The suspension of inspections had threatened Mexico’s $3 billion annual exports,and raised the possibility of prices increases for U.S. consumers.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said in a statement the decision came after Mexico and the United States agreed “to enact the measures that ensure the safety” of agricultural inspectors who are in charge of making sure Mexican avocados don’t carry diseases or pests that would harm U.S. orchards.

