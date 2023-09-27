 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Azerbaijan arrests former head of separatist government

Ruben Vardanyan, a billionaire businessman who made his fortune and Russia and later led a separatist government in Azerbaijan, was arrested after Azerbaijani troops retook a key portion of the country last week.

September 27, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Ruben Vardanyan Photo by Wikimedia Commons

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who have fled following Azerbaijan’s 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.

The arrest of Ruben Vardanyan was announced by Azerbaijan’s border guard service. It appears to reflect Azerbaijan’s intention to quickly and forcefully enforce its grip on the region after the military offensive that has prompted a rapid exodus of ethnic Armenians.

Vardanyan, a billionaire businessman who made his fortune in Russia where he owned a major investment bank, moved to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2022 and served as the head the regional government for several months before stepping down earlier this year.

