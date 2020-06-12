Bahamas unsure of Dorian death toll after botched record-keeping

The Bahamas’ former health minister says the country so badly botched its record-keeping on Hurricane Dorian’s missing victims that today it cannot say with certainty how many people actually died in the horrific storm.

Dr. Duane Sands, speaking in the country’s Parliament on Thursday, said the Bahamas should convene a coroner’s inquest to help bring closure to grieving families. Thousands of names of the missing after the hurricane disappeared off the missing-persons list, he said, without explanation.

There should also be a public conversation about the mistake, he said, and a public apology by the government “for getting it wrong the first time.”