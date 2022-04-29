 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Beijing grapples with latest virus outbreak

Xi and the party’s main policymaking body, the Politburo, reaffirmed their commitment to a “zero-COVID” policy on Friday, putting China at odds with much of the world.

A man is given a nucleic acid test to detect COVID-19 by a health worker at a makeshift testing site in Chaoyang District on April 25, 2022, in Beijing, China. China is trying to contain a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital Beijing after dozens of people tested positive for the virus in recent days, causing local authorities to initiate mass testing in some areas and to lockdown some neighborhoods where cases are found in an effort to maintain the country's zero COVID strategy. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — Classes suspended. Buildings and communities sealed off. Mass testing of residents. A rush to stock up on food, just in case.

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, is starting to resemble other Chinese cities grappling with the latest wave of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Authorities are moving quickly to try to prevent a massive COVID-19 outbreak that could trigger a citywide lockdown like the one that has paralyzed Shanghai for more than three weeks. The political stakes are high as the ruling Communist Party prepares for a major congress this fall at which President Xi Jinping is seeking a third five-year term to reassert his position as China’s unquestioned leader.

