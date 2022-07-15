 | Fri, Jul 15, 2022
Biden and Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how to do so

Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance.

By

World News

July 15, 2022 - 4:01 PM

US President Joe Biden (left) and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, shake hands before signing a security pledge in Jerusalem, on July 14, 2022. (Atef Safadi/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.

Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon.

