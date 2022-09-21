 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Biden at UN: Stand against Russian’s war

President Biden spoke at the United Nations and condemned Russia's "brutal, needless war" in Ukraine. He looked to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

September 21, 2022 - 2:28 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the U.N with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine. He said the war is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looked to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.” And he said President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

