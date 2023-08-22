 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Biden: Maui will get federal help ‘for as long as it takes’

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden got an up-close look at the devastation left by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century in Maui.

August 22, 2023 - 3:10 PM

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, left, are with Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Jaime Green, First Lady of Hawaii, following wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on Aug. 21. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you” and promised that the federal government will help “for as long as it takes” Maui to recover from damage caused by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Biden arrived in Maui 13 days after fire ravaged the western part of the island, killing at least 115 people. Standing near a severely burned 150-year-old banyan tree, the president acknowledged the “overwhelming” devastation but said that Maui would persevere through the tragedy.

“Today it’s burned but it’s still standing,” Biden said of the tree. “The tree survived for a reason. I believe it’s a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis.”

