 | Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks

President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin began face-to-face talks in Switzerland today.

June 16, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Joe Biden meet for talks at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Zuma Press/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plunged into hours of face-to-face talks Wednesday at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion, a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders agree that relations between their countries are at an all-time low.

Biden called it a discussion between “two great powers” and said it was “always better to meet face to face.” Putin, for his part, said he hoped the talks would be “productive.”

The meeting in a book-lined room had a somewhat awkward beginning — both men appeared to avoid looking directly at each other during a brief and chaotic photo opportunity before a scrum of jostling reporters.

