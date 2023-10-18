 | Wed, Oct 18, 2023
Biden wraps up visit to Israel, warns of being ‘consumed by rage’

With the Middle East on the brink of all-out war, President Biden spoke in Israel about demanding justice, but to avoid being consumed by rage. Meanwhile, Israel has agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt, as long as the aid was subject to inspections.

October 18, 2023 - 1:58 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt, with the understanding that shipments would be subject to inspections and that aid should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.

“I understand. Many Americans understand,” Biden said, likening the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S. that killed nearly 3,000 people. “You can’t look at what has happened here … and not scream out for justice. While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it.”

Israel had cut off the flow of food, fuel and water to the Gaza Strip after the attack by Hamas, in which nearly 1,400 people in Israel were killed. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals. An explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital compounded the suffering.

