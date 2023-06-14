 | Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Blinken heads to China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this weekend as part of the Biden administration’s push to repair deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing and keep lines of communication open.

By

World News

June 14, 2023 - 12:56 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Jan. 20, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this weekend as part of the Biden administration’s push to repair deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing and keep lines of communication open, the State Department said Wednesday.

Blinken will be the most senior U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office. His visit had initially been planned for earlier this year but was postponed indefinitely after the discovery and shootdown of what the U.S. said was a Chinese spy balloon over the United States.

Since then, however, there have been lower-level engagements between the U.S. and China despite ongoing hostility and recriminations over both sides’ actions in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

Related
January 25, 2022
October 1, 2021
May 25, 2021
March 25, 2021
Most Popular