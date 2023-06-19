 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Blinken, Xi pledge to strengthen US-China ties

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was successful in "stabilizing" ties with China during his visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday, but was unsuccessful in getting Xi to commit to better communication between the U.S. and Chinese armies.

June 19, 2023 - 1:38 PM

A China Central Television news broadcast shows footage of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, on a giant screen outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Monday, June 19, 2023. Photo by Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said they agreed to “stabilize” badly deteriorated U.S.-China ties, but America’s top diplomat left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: better communications between their militaries.

After meeting Xi, Blinken said China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial to avoid miscalculation and conflict, particularly over Taiwan.

Yet Blinken and Xi pronounced themselves satisfied with progress made during the two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement beyond a mutual decision to return to a broad agenda for cooperation and competition endorsed last year year by Xi and President Joe Biden at a summit in Bali.

