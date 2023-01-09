 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
Brazil cracks down post-riot, vows to protect democracy

Supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed and trashed Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday. Many want the Brazilian army to restore Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

January 9, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Planalto Presidential Palace security members inspect offices destroyed by supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro after an invasion in Brasilia on Jan. 9, 2023. - Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Monday, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that triggered an international outcry. (Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos with striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The protesters swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday. Many have said they want the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Police on were breaking down a pro-Bolsonaro encampment outside a military building Monday and detained some 1,200 people there, the justice ministry’s press office told The Associated Press.

