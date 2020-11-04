Menu Search Log in

Britain to evaluate data for potential vaccines

Two of the most advanced vaccine candidates will be evaluated for safety and efficacy. The results will be available in early December and, if all goes well, the vaccines could be deployed by the end of the year.

November 4, 2020 - 9:52 AM

LONDON — The chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force says data evaluating the efficacy and safety of the two most advanced candidates should be available in early December.

Kate Bingham told a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday that data on the two vaccine candidates — developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech — should be available by then.

After that, the vaccine candidates will need regulatory approval.

