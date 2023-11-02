 | Fri, Nov 03, 2023
Calls for cease-fire increase as death toll mounts

Israeli troops continue moving toward Gaza City as other countries call for a cease-fire to allow aid to reach Palestinian civilians caught up in the hostilities.

By

World News

November 2, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Israeli army soldiers ride atop a self-propelled artillery howitzer moving in a convoy on a road near Sderot in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops advanced toward Gaza City on Thursday, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000. With no end in sight after weeks of heavy fighting, U.S. and Arab mediators intensified efforts to ease Israel’s siege of the Hamas-ruled enclave and called for at least a brief halt to the hostilities in order to aid civilians.

U.S. President Joe Biden suggested a humanitarian “pause” the day before, as an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, allowed hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of wounded to leave Gaza for the first time. Dozens more left on Thursday.

Israel did not immediately respond to Biden’s remarks, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously ruled out a cease-fire.

