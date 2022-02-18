 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs

A three-week siege of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to COVID-19 restrictions came to a head Friday as police began arresting people and towing away vehicles.

By

World News

February 18, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Police clash with demonstrators against COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022. - Canadian police on Thursday began a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 health rules clogging the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Going nose-to-nose with protesters, police began arresting people and towing away vehicles Friday in a bid to break the three-week siege of Canada’s capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Trucks began leaving Parliament Hill in the afternoon as lines of officers pushed through the streets.

Hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone in the morning and led demonstrators away in handcuffs through Ottawa’s newly snow-covered streets as holdouts blared their horns in defiance. Police smashed through the door of at least one RV camper before hauling it away.

Related
February 16, 2022
February 11, 2022
July 12, 2021
January 8, 2021
Most Popular