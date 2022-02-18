Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Going nose-to-nose with protesters, police began arresting people and towing away vehicles Friday in a bid to break the three-week siege of Canada’s capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Trucks began leaving Parliament Hill in the afternoon as lines of officers pushed through the streets.

Hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone in the morning and led demonstrators away in handcuffs through Ottawa’s newly snow-covered streets as holdouts blared their horns in defiance. Police smashed through the door of at least one RV camper before hauling it away.