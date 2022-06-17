 | Fri, Jun 17, 2022
CERN cuts ties with Russia and Belarus

The scientific organization said the council “intends to terminate” CERN’s cooperation agreements with Belarus and Russia when they expire, respectively in June and December 2024.

By

World News

June 17, 2022 - 5:06 PM

GENEVA (AP) — The scientific lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom-smasher says it plans to terminate all cooperation with Russia and Belarus over their roles in the war in Ukraine.

The announcement was made Friday, a day after CERN’s managing council made the decision.

In March, CERN suspended cooperation with the two countries over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which included passage of Russian forces through Belarus for their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

