China keeps news of Russia’s war off its state-run front pages

Chinese President Xi Jinping stays silent on his Russian counterpart's invasion of Ukraine, which comes weeks after the two released a joint statement declaring their friendship had 'no limits'

February 25, 2022 - 10:24 AM

A resident watches a TV screen showing news about conflict between Russia and Ukraine at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Feb. 25, 2022. (STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Chinese state media left Russia’s invasion of Ukraine off their front pages Friday as Beijing weighed its response, even as the outbreak of war in Europe dominated conversations on Chinese social media.

People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, put the war on the bottom of page three on Friday, carrying a small piece on Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s call with his Russian counterpart and criticism of the U.S. for “hyping” a military offensive that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the biggest conflict in Europe since 1945.

The official Xinhua News Agency’s website on Friday morning relegated the crisis, which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said “struck at the very core foundation of our international order,” to a bullet on the site. In its media section, it showed people in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, going about daily life. While state broadcaster CCTV had some on-the-ground coverage, the front page of its app didn’t mention Ukraine. A story by state-backed news site Jiemian, titled “The most difficult day for Ukrainians,” was censored within hours.

