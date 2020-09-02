Menu Search Log in

Congo battles the plague, COVID-19, Ebola and armed militias

Since June, Congo has recorded at least 65 cases of the plague. Health workers are finding it difficult to help because of armed militias.

By

World News

September 2, 2020 - 9:22 AM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo is seeing an upsurge in cases of the plague, as the vast Central African nation also battles outbreaks of COVID-19 and Ebola. 

Since June, Congo has recorded at least 65 cases of the plague, including at least 10 deaths, in the eastern Ituri province according to Ituri provincial chief of health Dr. Louis Tsolu. 

While the plague is endemic in Ituri province, the number of cases is increasing and has already surpassed the total recorded in 2019 which had 48 cases and eight deaths, according to WHO.

Related
May 28, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 6, 2019
November 23, 2018
Trending