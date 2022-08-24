 | Wed, Aug 24, 2022
Danger grows as Ukraine invasion hits six-month mark

It's been six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. And while the Ukrainians have mounted stiff resistance, Russia's setbacks have raised fears Moscow will escalate the conflict further.

World News

August 24, 2022 - 1:58 PM

A girl stands on top of destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo by (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Far from bogging down in a stalemate, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has evolved into an increasingly dangerous conflict as it passes the six-month mark, with fighting around Europe’s largest nuclear plant, a high-profile assassination in Moscow, escalating threats and daring Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held territory.

“The dynamic of the battlefield” is shifting, said retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former commander of U.S. Army Europe. Armed with increasingly lethal weapons from the U.S. and other allies, Ukraine has been able to occasionally seize the initiative and surprise Russian forces.

It is not clear, however, how long that can last or whether Ukraine can build on those small victories enough to dictate the course of the war.

