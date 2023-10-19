 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Drones attack US military base in Syria

One drone was shot down and another caused minor injuries at a military base in southern Syria where US troops are training forces against the Islamic State group.

By

World News

October 19, 2023 - 1:55 PM

The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the al-Tanf garrison, where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group, was attacked by drones on Thursday, Oct. 19. Photo by AP Photo/Lolita Baldor, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group was attacked by drones on Thursday, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

One drone was shot down, but another caused in minor injuries, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before an official announcement about the incident.

The attacks follow similar drone strikes over the past few days against U.S. and coalition bases in Iraq amid simmering anger in the region after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people.

Related
March 3, 2021
June 20, 2019
January 11, 2019
January 7, 2019
Most Popular