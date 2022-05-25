 | Wed, May 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

‘Elvis’ makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ biggest and most extravagant party.

By

World News

May 25, 2022 - 4:18 PM

Photo by Warner Bros.

CANNES, France (AP) — Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock ‘n’ roll legend on the French Riviera.

Luhrmann’s film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes’ famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley’s ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann’s movie.

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ biggest and most extravagant party.

Related
April 25, 2022
April 15, 2022
April 5, 2022
March 1, 2022
Most Popular