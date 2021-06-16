 | Wed, Jun 16, 2021
EU members lift travel restrictions on US tourists

The 27 member countries of the European Union recommended lifting restrictions on tourists from the U.S. National governments can require tests or vaccination records or set other entry conditions.

June 16, 2021 - 9:13 AM

A United Airlines employee assists a departing passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.

EU members agreed today to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.

The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments have authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions.

