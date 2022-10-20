 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
EU opens summit on energy crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal.

October 20, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference. (Soeren Stache/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders opened a two-day summit Thursday divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.

And, for once, the traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — were in opposing camps, with Germany expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on.

“Our role is to make sure that there is a European unity and that Germany is part of it,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “It is not good either for Germany or Europe that it isolates itself. It is important that on proposals that are the subject of a broad consensus, we can find unanimity,” Macron said upon arrival at the summit.

