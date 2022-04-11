 | Mon, Apr 11, 2022
Europe amps up arms

By

World News

April 11, 2022 - 4:31 PM

Residents look at a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Buzova village, west of Kyiv, on April 10, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Ukraine’s allies in Europe are moving beyond their usual emphasis on diplomacy and sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with a new focus on urgently arming Kyiv as the best chance at changing Vladimir Putin’s decision-making.

After six weeks of a war that sanctions have done little to ease — and no sign that negotiations with Russia will produce any result — some of the bloc’s least likely warriors are calling for more weapons.

On Monday Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock — from the traditionally pacifist Green Party — called for sending “more military equipment, above all heavy weapons. There is no time to make excuses.”

