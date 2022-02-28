 | Mon, Feb 28, 2022
Europe uniting against Putin

Putin's fears of a unified, stronger Europe are fast becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. Germany's new chancellor declared his country would increase its defense spending.

World News

February 28, 2022 - 8:41 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives standing ovations after delivering a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a meeting of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. Battles across Ukraine are raging as Ukraine seeks to defend itself against a large-scale Russian military invasion. (Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brazen and unprovoked assault on Ukraine is fast turning his fears of a more resolute Europe, and potentially expanded NATO alliance, into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

NATO has come together behind stiff economic sanctions against Moscow. Finland and Sweden, after decades of neutrality, have signaled a new interest in joining the alliance while more autocratic members of the defense pact have excoriated Moscow.

And in an effort to shore up Ukraine’s defenses, the European Union for the first time will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

