 Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

If Ukrainian forces were behind the explosions in Crimea, that would represent a significant escalation in the war.

World News

August 16, 2022 - 3:34 PM

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a Grad BM-21 multiple rocket launcher at the front line between Russian and Ukraine forces in the countryside of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

Russia blamed the blasts in the village of Mayskoye on an “act of sabotage,” without naming the perpetrators.

Separately, the Russian business newspaper Kommersant quoted residents as saying plumes of black smoke also rose over an air base in Crimea’s Gvardeyskoye.

